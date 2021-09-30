IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,905 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 257,322.

There are a total of 204,309 confirmed cases and 53,013 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 876,942 people have received the vaccine, and 1,597,688 total doses have been administered. 785,425 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 216 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,448. Out of those cases, 20,923 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 304 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 and two new deaths Thursday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 6 on Teton. There are a total of 1,001 active cases and 304 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,170 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 150 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 51 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 124,465 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 61,879 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,203, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,863.

There are 12,845 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,901 cases among health care workers.

6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

53 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,907.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

31 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

78 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

192 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

472 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

807 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,317 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 22 deaths is pending.

90.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 60,266

2,893

1,004

403 10,942

652

288

209 627

34

8

7 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,491

9,945

2,614

452

2,834

1,322

2,214

72 300

4,431

1,209

174

701

727

700

23 21

181

38

11

31

34

39

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,986

1,501

8,088

3,640

335

1,351

730

72 5,395

732

1,107

1,126

100

213

203

19 196

5

34

36

5

15

13

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,141

3,344

383

563

1,044

438

318

219 4,613

2,730

517

328

430

161

148

71 145

94

14

12

20

11

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,227

3,825

743

777

1,562 3,148

814

430

275

163 323

69

20

16

52 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,996

1,334

3,890

943

463 703

520

255

605

229 85

26

25

25

17 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 31,257

1,846

2,675

1,261

364

1,158 5,252

637

863

178

92

521 423

52

51

36

8

38 TOTAL 204,309 53,013 2,907

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,905 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.