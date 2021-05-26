IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 191,738.

There are a total of 153,449 confirmed cases and 38,289 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 666,440 people have received the vaccine, and 1,210,805 total doses have been administered. 585,354 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,167. Out of the 17,167 cases, 17,084 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 18 new cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 7 new cases in Bonneville and 11 in Madison. There are a total of 103 active cases and 259 total deaths. EIPH reports the death was a Bonneville County woman in her 70s. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 111,060 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,880 cases.

The state said 194 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,568, and 39 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,448.

There are 11,810 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,711 cases among health care workers.

292 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,088.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

93 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

601 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,052 people were 80+

94.57% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,747

1,606

666

257 8,964

457

181

107 470

17

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,136

7,372

2,030

386

2,492

939

1,936

54 248

2,265

593

125

455

378

406

18 18

127

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,872

1,213

7,177

2,991

247

1,129

532

58 4,155

532

928

826

60

149

120

11 170

4

28

31

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,204

2,851

357

471

944

291

250

167 3,556

2,017

340

196

265

104

116

38 110

76

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,333

2,685

461

566

1,073 2,166

612

411

129

66 210

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,333

926

3,027

782

302 335

338

166

283

109 54

18

11

14

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,696

1,419

2,031

938

258

880 4,397

382

549

139

83

345 299

38

37

30

4

21 TOTAL 153,449 38,289 2,088

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

