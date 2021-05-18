IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 193 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 190,472.
There are a total of 152,469 confirmed cases and 38,003 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 641,909 people have received the vaccine, and 1,168,227 total doses have been administered. 563,720 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 14 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,090. Out of the 17,090 cases, 17,021 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 226 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 86 active cases and 254 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 110,036 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,607 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,303, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,402.
There are 11,693 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,625 cases among health care workers.
260 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,073.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 288 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 592 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,050 people were 80+
94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.99% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.17% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.83% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,488
1,582
660
254
|8,898
452
180
107
|469
17
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,338
2,023
386
2,491
938
1,936
54
|247
2,244
590
123
455
378
406
17
|18
127
23
11
27
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,817
1,210
7,126
2,982
244
1,126
528
58
|4,143
531
920
823
58
147
119
11
|168
4
28
29
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,176
2,839
356
469
941
288
250
166
|3,539
2,015
336
196
264
102
115
38
|108
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,133
2,660
459
557
1,058
|2,136
602
411
129
66
|209
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,310
910
3,010
777
297
|334
330
165
274
107
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,529
1,407
2,028
930
258
878
|4,369
378
547
139
83
343
|298
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|152,469
|38,003
|2,073
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 193 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.