IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 188,435.
There are a total of 150,942 confirmed cases and 37,493 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 612,265 people have received the vaccine, and 1,088,809 total doses have been administered. 510,011 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 16,984. Out of the 16,984 cases, 16,901 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 224 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 9 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Jefferson and 5 in Madison. There are a total of 134 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 108,133 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,125 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,180, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,383.
There are 11,575 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,506 cases among health care workers.
222 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,052.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 88 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 284 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 586 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,041 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,082
1,550
657
249
|8,758
443
180
106
|462
15
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,281
2,009
382
2,485
930
1,932
54
|235
2,190
583
120
453
372
404
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,751
1,200
7,079
2,966
241
1,122
524
58
|4,125
523
904
823
56
146
117
11
|169
4
28
28
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,145
2,826
356
469
935
284
243
171
|3,512
2,004
332
193
260
102
113
39
|106
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,818
2,629
456
545
1,037
|2,081
601
412
126
66
|207
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,275
885
2,958
774
290
|328
319
163
274
104
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,277
1,389
2,008
922
257
870
|4,301
371
536
138
82
342
|295
38
36
28
4
21
|TOTAL
|150,942
|37,493
|2,052
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
