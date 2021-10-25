IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,057 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 286,335.

There are a total of 227,967 confirmed cases and 58,368 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,424 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 82,367 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,663,810 total doses have been administered. 823,542 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 215 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,9922 Out of those cases, 23,935 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 367 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not released an update Monday. There are a total of 785 active cases and 331 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,713 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 161 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bannock County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 128,077 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,309 cases.

The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,455, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,084.

There are 13,130 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,365 cases among health care workers.

12,365 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,428.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

15 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

107 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

261 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

580 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

942 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,483 people were 80+

94.19% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.61% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.0% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.0% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 68,411

3,363

1,136

540 11,446

704

328

228 756

43

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,680

10,774

2,817

476

3,002

1,441

2,300

83 322

4,984

1,408

197

816

812

815

23 26

207

49

12

36

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,285

1,607

8,476

3,958

355

1,420

807

76 6,080

811

1,233

1,331

107

254

262

23 212

5

35

43

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,915

3,554

406

598

1,078

487

358

243 5,236

3,153

574

437

494

190

176

93 175

113

19

14

23

13

8

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,056

4,629

1,033

828

1,791 3,315

860

442

323

167 377

94

31

23

59 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,282

1,470

4,194

974

504 794

605

297

629

252 93

33

33

25

20 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 35,909

2,043

3,063

1,431

416

1,238 5,500

719

981

190

101

604 494

57

58

39

10

44 TOTAL 227,967 58,368 3,428

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

