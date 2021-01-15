MGN Image

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – 5:25 p.m. Local health officials reported 207 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths in the area Friday. See the health district breakdown below.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 136 new cases Friday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 45 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 597 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH also reported two new deaths in Bonneville County. One was a male in his 70s, and the other was a female in her 80s.

This brings the health district total to 189.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health

UPDATE 3:55 p.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 71 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 13,839. Out of the 13,839 cases, 13,214 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH has also confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19.

They are a female from Bannock County in her 70’s and a female from Bannock County in her 80’s and a female from Bingham County in her 50’s.

This brings the total to 167 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be

released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health

EIPH has reported 189 deaths in its health district.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 deaths in Idaho

As of Thursday, there are 1,591 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

65 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

213 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

453 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

820 people were 80+

94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.10% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 deaths is pending.

What you can do

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 207 new COVID-19 cases in the area, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.