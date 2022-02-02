IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,164 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 382,466.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 42,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 300,186 confirmed cases and 82,280 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,159 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 376,908 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,247,829 total doses have been administered. 910,985 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 258 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,788. Out of those cases, 32,322 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 469 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 147 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 41 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 2,636 active cases and 424 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,016 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 217 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Ada County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 142,657 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 81 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 90,347 cases.
The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,981, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,523.
There are 14,160 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,619 cases among health care workers.
42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,425.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 171 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 365 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 794 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,224 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,793 people were 80+
94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
91.64% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.36% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|91,006
4,480
1,844
698
|15,685
856
410
269
|927
57
14
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,268
12,781
3,194
560
3,327
1,643
2,518
98
|621
6,184
1,661
305
952
970
1,024
26
|27
261
59
14
48
49
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|29,662
2,568
12,221
5,784
489
2,093
1,196
102
|10,135
1,340
1,777
2,096
167
463
475
30
|264
8
43
56
7
22
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|11,849
5,338
500
749
1,290
643
520
308
|7,460
4,037
916
673
876
252
237
140
|229
141
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|31,049
6,343
1,406
1,177
2,104
|5,123
1,335
495
708
312
|524
162
54
33
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,116
2,011
5,756
1,158
693
|1,204
775
524
955
360
|125
44
45
29
25
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|45,932
2,379
3,749
1,736
511
1,386
|7,491
884
1,155
270
128
721
|627
74
77
47
14
52
|TOTAL
|300,186
|82,280
|4,425
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
