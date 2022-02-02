IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,164 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 382,466.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 42,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 300,186 confirmed cases and 82,280 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,159 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 376,908 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,247,829 total doses have been administered. 910,985 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 258 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,788. Out of those cases, 32,322 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 469 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 147 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 41 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 2,636 active cases and 424 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,016 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 217 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Ada County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 142,657 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 81 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 90,347 cases.

The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,981, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,523.

There are 14,160 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,619 cases among health care workers.

42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,425.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

171 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

365 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

794 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,224 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,793 people were 80+

94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

91.64% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.36% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 91,006

4,480

1,844

698 15,685

856

410

269 927

57

14

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,268

12,781

3,194

560

3,327

1,643

2,518

98 621

6,184

1,661

305

952

970

1,024

26 27

261

59

14

48

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 29,662

2,568

12,221

5,784

489

2,093

1,196

102 10,135

1,340

1,777

2,096

167

463

475

30 264

8

43

56

7

22

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 11,849

5,338

500

749

1,290

643

520

308 7,460

4,037

916

673

876

252

237

140 229

141

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 31,049

6,343

1,406

1,177

2,104 5,123

1,335

495

708

312 524

162

54

33

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,116

2,011

5,756

1,158

693 1,204

775

524

955

360 125

44

45

29

25 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 45,932

2,379

3,749

1,736

511

1,386 7,491

884

1,155

270

128

721 627

74

77

47

14

52 TOTAL 300,186 82,280 4,425

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,164 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.