IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,177 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 406,806.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 29,800 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 319,089 confirmed cases and 87,717 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,259 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 387,447 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,272,011 total doses have been administered. 917,806 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 65 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,367. Out of those cases, 35,987 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 482 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 39 new cases and seven new deaths Tuesday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 164 active cases and 441 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,602 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 146,711 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 95,195 cases.

The state said 72 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,421, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,608.

There are 14,479 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,284 cases among health care workers.

51,685 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

38 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,615.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

379 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

832 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,279 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,870 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 19 deaths is pending.

91.76% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.24% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 98,567

5,156

2,010

737 17,639

891

419

279 966

61

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,434

13,472

3,379

585

3,531

1,716

2,604

105 637

6,429

1,704

319

1,004

1,010

1,069

28 30

275

61

14

51

52

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,454

2,627

12,447

5,896

508

2,131

1,226

105 10,335

1,360

1,787

2,148

169

475

481

32 271

8

46

62

7

24

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,574

5,530

515

773

1,327

658

539

315 7,733

4,124

953

695

975

261

245

150 235

144

23

18

29

15

11

8 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 32,759

6,769

1,487

1,230

2,188 5,545

1,480

493

744

355 549

169

56

37

73 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,418

2,071

6,008

1,190

730 1,292

809

549

985

385 136

45

48

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 49,316

2,550

4,044

1,853

534

1,498 8,265

934

1,215

296

130

741 648

77

81

49

14

54 TOTAL 319,089 87,717 4,615

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







