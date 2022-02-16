IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,177 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 406,806.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 29,800 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 319,089 confirmed cases and 87,717 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,259 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 387,447 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,272,011 total doses have been administered. 917,806 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 65 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,367. Out of those cases, 35,987 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 482 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 39 new cases and seven new deaths Tuesday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 164 active cases and 441 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,602 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 146,711 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 95,195 cases.
The state said 72 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,421, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,608.
There are 14,479 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,284 cases among health care workers.
51,685 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
38 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,615.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 379 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 832 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,279 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,870 people were 80+
94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 19 deaths is pending.
91.76% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.24% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|98,567
5,156
2,010
737
|17,639
891
419
279
|966
61
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,434
13,472
3,379
585
3,531
1,716
2,604
105
|637
6,429
1,704
319
1,004
1,010
1,069
28
|30
275
61
14
51
52
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,454
2,627
12,447
5,896
508
2,131
1,226
105
|10,335
1,360
1,787
2,148
169
475
481
32
|271
8
46
62
7
24
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,574
5,530
515
773
1,327
658
539
315
|7,733
4,124
953
695
975
261
245
150
|235
144
23
18
29
15
11
8
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|32,759
6,769
1,487
1,230
2,188
|5,545
1,480
493
744
355
|549
169
56
37
73
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,418
2,071
6,008
1,190
730
|1,292
809
549
985
385
|136
45
48
31
26
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|49,316
2,550
4,044
1,853
534
1,498
|8,265
934
1,215
296
130
741
|648
77
81
49
14
54
|TOTAL
|319,089
|87,717
|4,615
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
