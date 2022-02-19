IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,214 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 413,372.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 26,300 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 324,080 confirmed cases and 89,292 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,214 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 389,266 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,276,535 total doses have been administered. 919,057 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,469. Out of those cases, 36,415 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 484 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 36 new cases Friday. There are 20 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 5n Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 148 active cases and 447 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,658 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 148,335 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 96,540 cases.

The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,525, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,626.

There are 14,598 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,469 cases among health care workers.

51,685 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,674.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

177 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

384 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

843 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,293 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,898 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 101,052

5,359

2,019

739 18,457

902

420

280 977

63

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,522

13,676

3,419

594

3,571

1,776

2,645

108 660

6,543

1,734

340

1,027

1,038

1,090

29 30

278

62

15

53

53

56

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,504

2,637

12,458

5,906

511

2,132

1,230

105 10,354

1,365

1,789

2,151

169

476

483

32 273

8

47

62

8

24

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,610

5,544

517

778

1,327

659

543

315 7,754

4,128

956

696

983

261

247

151 235

145

23

20

29

15

11

8 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,007

6,848

1,506

1,236

2,200 5,565

1,484

494

747

360 561

170

56

38

74 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,469

2,074

6,054

1,194

734 1,315

811

553

985

385 137

47

48

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 50,322

2,596

4,123

1,884

543

1,522 8,547

944

1,239

306

133

760 657

77

82

49

14

56 TOTAL 324,080 89,292 4,674

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

