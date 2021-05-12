IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 225 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,586.

There are a total of 151,802 confirmed cases and 37,784 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 626,007 people have received the vaccine, and 1,133,897 total doses have been administered. 543,747 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 7 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,051. Out of the 17,051 cases, 16,980 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 226 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. There are a total of 95 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 109,237 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,407 cases.

The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,256, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,391.

There are 11,644 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,570 cases among health care workers.

236 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,064.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

89 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

287 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

589 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,046 people were 80+

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,302

1,569

658

252 8,842

444

180

105 467

15

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,133

7,317

2,016

386

2,488

936

1,934

54 244

2,209

588

122

454

375

405

17 18

127

23

11

27

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,783

1,206

7,104

2,976

243

1,125

527

58 4,132

528

913

823

58

147

119

11 167

4

28

28

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,166

2,831

356

469

936

285

245

171 3,537

2,011

332

195

261

102

115

39 108

74

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,997

2,645

457

556

1,051 2,108

602

411

129

66 209

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,296

901

2,981

776

291 331

322

164

274

105 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,416

1,400

2,016

928

258

873 4,346

374

547

139

83

342 296

38

37

29

4

21 TOTAL 151,802 37,784 2,064

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

