IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 193,743.

There are a total of 155,071 confirmed cases and 38,672 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 697,801 people have received the vaccine, and 1,278,992 total doses have been administered. 627,825 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,225. Out of the 17,225 cases, 17,181 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported zero cases Monday. There are a total of 28 active cases and 264 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 113,328 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,292 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,704, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,467.

There are 11,992 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,837 cases among health care workers.

355 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,116.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

38 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

94 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

294 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

613 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,060 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,175

1,642

671

264 9,092

463

181

108 478

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,141

7,436

2,035

387

2,504

940

1,942

54 248

2,305

602

125

457

379

408

18 18

131

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,916

1,217

7,227

2,996

251

1,130

532

58 4,170

535

933

827

63

150

120

11 174

4

28

32

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,224

2,856

357

472

950

293

251

168 3,563

2,020

347

197

269

105

115

38 110

75

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,676

2,724

469

577

1,109 2,210

622

413

130

68 210

42

10

10

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,378

966

3,044

792

318 344

353

167

290

115 54

18

11

14

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,996

1,442

2,046

949

258

891 4,472

385

559

141

84

345 305

39

37

31

4

21 TOTAL 155,071 38,672 2,116

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

