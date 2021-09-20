IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,302 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 243,565.

There are a total of 193,696 confirmed cases and 49,869 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 859,988 people have received the vaccine, and 1,565,822 total doses have been administered. 769,315 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 166 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,036. Out of those cases, 19,746 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 279 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 824 active cases and 282 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 807 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 142 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 37 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 123,129 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 59,165 cases.

The state said 98 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,678, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,770.

There are 12,727 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,776 cases among health care workers.

5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

36 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,649.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

23 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

62 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

157 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

403 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

753 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,242 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.88% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.12% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 55,945

2,574

938

373 10,668

587

272

195 582

27

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,414

9,430

2,499

435

2,783

1,240

2,159

68 289

4,081

1,108

167

662

671

633

21 20

167

32

11

29

29

37

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,930

1,413

7,851

3,436

298

1,294

681

61 5,003

690

1,066

1,015

81

193

176

13 186

5

30

34

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,704

3,239

376

544

1,024

410

296

203 4,276

2,471

481

270

398

145

140

59 133

87

14

11

19

9

5

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,549

3,696

706

747

1,532 2,937

765

428

236

142 298

61

19

15

50 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,779

1,312

3,734

932

451 645

492

236

580

201 75

24

23

22

15 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 29,498

1,759

2,508

1,168

340

1,114 5,156

594

803

170

91

488 377

49

45

33

8

30 TOTAL 193,696 49,869 2,649

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,302 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.