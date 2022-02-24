IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,310 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 419,178.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 21,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 328,567 confirmed cases and 90,611 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,798 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 391,745 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,282,382 total doses have been administered. 920,849 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 32 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,573. Out of those cases, 36,794 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 494 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 17 new cases and 1 new death Wednesday. There are 13 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Jefferson and 5 in Madison. There are a total of 88 active cases and 451 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,726 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Blaine County.
The state is reporting there are 149,847 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 88 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 97,653 cases.
The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,636 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,647.
There are 14,694 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,610 cases among health care workers.
56,837 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,715.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 177 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 387 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 850 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,312 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,910 people were 80+
94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
91.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|102,763
5,571
2,039
742
|19,220
923
420
284
|983
63
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,625
13,928
3,482
613
3,589
1,823
2,674
109
|692
6,634
1,776
345
1,064
1,057
1,137
29
|30
280
62
15
52
53
58
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,567
2,648
12,473
5,918
511
2,137
1,233
106
|10,377
1,370
1,792
2,156
169
480
485
32
|276
8
47
62
8
25
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,662
5,559
521
780
1,329
659
546
317
|7,770
4,134
958
697
982
261
247
151
|238
149
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|33,129
6,878
1,516
1,242
2,210
|5,574
1,489
494
746
360
|567
174
56
40
74
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,508
2,078
6,071
1,198
736
|1,322
812
554
987
386
|138
48
48
31
26
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|50,746
2,607
4,157
1,893
548
1,535
|8,680
954
1,246
311
133
769
|662
77
82
49
14
56
|TOTAL
|328,567
|90,611
|4,715
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
