IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,313 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 395,366.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 39,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 310,183 confirmed cases and 85,183 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,626 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 382,946 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,261,220 total doses have been administered. 914,695 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 141 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 36,813. Out of those cases, 34,722 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 470 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 61 new cases and two new deaths Tuesday. There are 39 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 318 active cases and 433 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,365 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 218 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 144,266 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 92,914 cases.
The state said 38 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,179, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,555.
There are 14,302 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,947 cases among health care workers.
46,985 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,497.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 175 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 372 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 807 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,246 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,818 people were 80+
94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
91.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|94,848
4,830
1,945
722
|16,533
867
417
275
|939
58
15
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,339
13,139
3,276
574
3,457
1,674
2,574
102
|626
6,317
1,681
311
984
993
1,047
28
|29
268
60
14
49
49
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,171
2,609
12,355
5,849
506
2,104
1,213
105
|10,290
1,356
1,783
2,114
167
462
475
30
|268
8
44
57
7
23
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,302
5,463
506
768
1,305
650
531
311
|7,648
4,102
946
690
936
260
245
150
|230
141
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|32,128
6,632
1,456
1,197
2,146
|5,371
1,398
492
724
333
|539
163
55
35
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,321
2,057
5,915
1,175
723
|1,251
795
539
974
378
|128
44
46
31
25
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|47,394
2,470
3,883
1,788
526
1,437
|7,825
906
1,185
279
129
730
|638
77
78
48
14
53
|TOTAL
|310,183
|85,183
|4,497
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
