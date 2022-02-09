IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,313 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 395,366.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 39,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 310,183 confirmed cases and 85,183 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,626 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 382,946 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,261,220 total doses have been administered. 914,695 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 141 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 36,813. Out of those cases, 34,722 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 470 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 61 new cases and two new deaths Tuesday. There are 39 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 318 active cases and 433 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,365 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 218 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 144,266 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 92,914 cases.

The state said 38 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,179, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,555.

There are 14,302 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,947 cases among health care workers.

46,985 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,497.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

175 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

372 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

807 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,246 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,818 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

91.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 94,848

4,830

1,945

722 16,533

867

417

275 939

58

15

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,339

13,139

3,276

574

3,457

1,674

2,574

102 626

6,317

1,681

311

984

993

1,047

28 29

268

60

14

49

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,171

2,609

12,355

5,849

506

2,104

1,213

105 10,290

1,356

1,783

2,114

167

462

475

30 268

8

44

57

7

23

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,302

5,463

506

768

1,305

650

531

311 7,648

4,102

946

690

936

260

245

150 230

141

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 32,128

6,632

1,456

1,197

2,146 5,371

1,398

492

724

333 539

163

55

35

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,321

2,057

5,915

1,175

723 1,251

795

539

974

378 128

44

46

31

25 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 47,394

2,470

3,883

1,788

526

1,437 7,825

906

1,185

279

129

730 638

77

78

48

14

53 TOTAL 310,183 85,183 4,497

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,313 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death appeared first on Local News 8.