IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,319 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 331,265.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 14,800 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 261,830 confirmed cases and 69,435 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 342,308 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,183,860 total doses have been administered. 898,484 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 202 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 29,040. Out of those cases, 27,505 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 453 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 6,96 active cases and 409 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,356 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 195 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 139,490 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 76 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 77,168 cases.

The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,197, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,418.

There are 13,777 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,490 cases among health care workers.

25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,243.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

756 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,171 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,730 people were 80+

94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 79,388

3,823

1,385

615 12,719

807

383

255 882

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,563

11,788

3,004

530

3,183

1,555

2,425

86 567

5,652

1,552

270

923

909

944

26 27

251

58

14

47

45

54

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 23,276

2,043

9,651

4,734

415

1,742

1,032

92 7,760

1,095

1,484

1,711

155

377

395

29 252

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 9,295

4,210

444

653

1,210

567

430

272 5,960

3,511

686

512

744

220

204

122 217

138

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,779

5,740

1,288

1,126

1,972 4,510

1,224

477

658

282 499

152

51

31

69 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,944

1,771

4,697

1,031

586 986

695

363

778

297 118

42

41

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 40,274

2,193

3,380

1,576

458

1,310 6,232

817

1,039

216

116

663 613

72

75

43

14

50 TOTAL 261,830 69,435 4,243

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







