IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,323 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 409,129.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 29,800 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 320,914 confirmed cases and 88,215 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,232 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 388,015 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,273,391 total doses have been administered. 918,195 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,397. Out of those cases, 36,016 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 483 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 41 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 198 active cases and 443 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,628 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 147,287 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 95,667 cases.

The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,448, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,614.

There are 14,527 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,359 cases among health care workers.

51,685 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,634.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

382 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

834 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,286 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,877 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

91.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 99,482

5,230

2,010

737 17,884

892

419

279 969

61

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,471

13,552

3,403

588

3,553

1,736

2,626

107 640

6,458

1,711

330

1,012

1,016

1,076

29 30

276

61

14

51

52

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,462

2,631

12,449

5,899

511

2,130

1,227

105 10,336

1,360

1,787

2,148

169

475

481

32 272

8

46

62

8

24

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,583

5,538

515

776

1,327

658

541

314 7,740

4,126

954

695

974

261

245

150 235

145

23

18

29

15

11

8 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 32,856

6,789

1,493

1,233

2,192 5,553

1,482

493

745

356 555

169

56

37

74 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,444

2,074

6,033

1,190

730 1,311

810

552

985

385 136

45

48

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 49,626

2,567

4,073

1,865

538

1,505 8,369

938

1,228

302

133

746 652

77

82

49

14

54 TOTAL 320,914 88,215 4,634

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







