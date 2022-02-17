IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,323 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 409,129.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 29,800 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 320,914 confirmed cases and 88,215 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,232 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 388,015 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,273,391 total doses have been administered. 918,195 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,397. Out of those cases, 36,016 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 483 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 41 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 198 active cases and 443 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,628 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 147,287 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 95,667 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,448, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,614.
There are 14,527 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,359 cases among health care workers.
51,685 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,634.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 382 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 834 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,286 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,877 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 18 deaths is pending.
91.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|99,482
5,230
2,010
737
|17,884
892
419
279
|969
61
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,471
13,552
3,403
588
3,553
1,736
2,626
107
|640
6,458
1,711
330
1,012
1,016
1,076
29
|30
276
61
14
51
52
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,462
2,631
12,449
5,899
511
2,130
1,227
105
|10,336
1,360
1,787
2,148
169
475
481
32
|272
8
46
62
8
24
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,583
5,538
515
776
1,327
658
541
314
|7,740
4,126
954
695
974
261
245
150
|235
145
23
18
29
15
11
8
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|32,856
6,789
1,493
1,233
2,192
|5,553
1,482
493
745
356
|555
169
56
37
74
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,444
2,074
6,033
1,190
730
|1,311
810
552
985
385
|136
45
48
31
26
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|49,626
2,567
4,073
1,865
538
1,505
|8,369
938
1,228
302
133
746
|652
77
82
49
14
54
|TOTAL
|320,914
|88,215
|4,634
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
