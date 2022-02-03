IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,325 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 384,791.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 42,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 301,986 confirmed cases and 82,805 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,111 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 377,970 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,250,127 total doses have been administered. 911,601 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 209 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,995. Out of those cases, 32,346 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 469 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 83 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 2,636 active cases and 424 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 112,634 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,120 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 218 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 143,034 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 79 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 90,846 cases.
The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,014, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,530.
There are 14,188 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,688 cases among health care workers.
42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
28 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,453.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 173 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 367 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 799 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,231 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,803 people were 80+
94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.99% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 24 deaths is pending.
91.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|91,695
4,554
1,846
699
|15,537
856
410
269
|931
58
14
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,290
12,831
3,203
561
3,349
1,645
2,529
98
|622
6,216
1,667
308
956
973
1,028
28
|29
265
59
14
48
49
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|29,790
2,587
12,240
5,802
492
2,095
1,198
103
|10,179
1,343
1,779
2,104
167
462
473
30
|266
8
43
56
7
22
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|11,926
5,370
501
755
1,294
645
520
308
|7,502
4,062
924
673
879
253
238
145
|229
141
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|31,257
6,410
1,414
1,177
2,111
|5,172
1,355
494
711
318
|528
162
55
33
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,192
2,014
5,805
1,160
697
|1,209
781
526
958
366
|125
44
46
31
25
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|46,178
2,405
3,763
1,742
512
1,391
|7,540
890
1,156
273
128
722
|633
75
78
47
14
52
|TOTAL
|301,986
|82,805
|4,453
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,325 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.