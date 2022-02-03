IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,325 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 384,791.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 42,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 301,986 confirmed cases and 82,805 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,111 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 377,970 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,250,127 total doses have been administered. 911,601 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 209 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,995. Out of those cases, 32,346 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 469 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 83 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 2,636 active cases and 424 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 112,634 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,120 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 218 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 143,034 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 79 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 90,846 cases.

The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,014, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,530.

There are 14,188 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,688 cases among health care workers.

42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

28 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,453.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

173 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

367 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

799 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,231 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,803 people were 80+

94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.99% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 24 deaths is pending.

91.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 91,695

4,554

1,846

699 15,537

856

410

269 931

58

14

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,290

12,831

3,203

561

3,349

1,645

2,529

98 622

6,216

1,667

308

956

973

1,028

28 29

265

59

14

48

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 29,790

2,587

12,240

5,802

492

2,095

1,198

103 10,179

1,343

1,779

2,104

167

462

473

30 266

8

43

56

7

22

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 11,926

5,370

501

755

1,294

645

520

308 7,502

4,062

924

673

879

253

238

145 229

141

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 31,257

6,410

1,414

1,177

2,111 5,172

1,355

494

711

318 528

162

55

33

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,192

2,014

5,805

1,160

697 1,209

781

526

958

366 125

44

46

31

25 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 46,178

2,405

3,763

1,742

512

1,391 7,540

890

1,156

273

128

722 633

75

78

47

14

52 TOTAL 301,986 82,805 4,453

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

