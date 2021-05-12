IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 233 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,361.
There are a total of 151,635 confirmed cases and 37,726 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 623,836 people have received the vaccine, and 1,128,533 total doses have been administered. 540,185 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,044. Out of the 17,044 cases, 16,979 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 225 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 10 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 7 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 95 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 109,070 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,351 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,248, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,391.
There are 11,627 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,559 cases among health care workers.
233 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,058.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 89 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 286 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 588 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,044 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,268
1,564
658
251
|8,822
444
180
106
|464
15
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,307
2,015
384
2,487
936
1,934
54
|245
2,205
588
122
453
375
405
17
|18
127
23
11
27
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,783
1,206
7,104
2,976
243
1,125
527
58
|4,132
528
913
823
58
147
119
11
|167
4
28
28
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,165
2,831
356
469
935
285
245
171
|3,535
2,010
332
194
260
102
115
39
|107
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,948
2,640
457
556
1,048
|2,103
602
411
129
65
|208
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,294
898
2,976
776
291
|331
321
164
274
105
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,399
1,398
2,014
927
257
873
|4,331
374
544
139
83
342
|295
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|151,635
|37,635
|2,058
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 233 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.