IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 233 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,361.

There are a total of 151,635 confirmed cases and 37,726 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 623,836 people have received the vaccine, and 1,128,533 total doses have been administered. 540,185 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,044. Out of the 17,044 cases, 16,979 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 225 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 10 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 7 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 95 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 109,070 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,351 cases.

The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,248, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,391.

There are 11,627 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,559 cases among health care workers.

233 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,058.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

89 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

286 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

588 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,044 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

