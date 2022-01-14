IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,338 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 336,424.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 17,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 265,488 confirmed cases and 70,936 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 105,485 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 348,971 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,196,053 total doses have been administered. 900,850 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 278 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 29,711. Out of those cases, 27,659 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 455 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 457 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 264 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Custer, 19 in Fremont, 49 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 75 in Madison and 34 in Teton. There are a total of 1,931 active cases and 412 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,377 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 196 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Madison County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 139,756 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 75 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 78,685 cases.
The state said 56 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,281, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,429.
There are 13,816 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,587 cases among health care workers.
25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,263.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 761 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,175 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,741 people were 80+
94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.
91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|80,190
3,872
1,414
618
|13,010
816
384
256
|886
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,678
11,846
3,017
533
3,198
1,563
2,436
86
|580
5,680
1,556
271
923
912
945
26
|27
252
58
14
47
45
54
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|24,734
2,208
10,226
5,014
436
1,806
1,067
92
|8,147
1,124
1,517
1,794
155
383
406
29
|255
8
43
55
7
20
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|9,514
4,344
448
663
1,219
573
442
277
|6,126
3,566
705
535
748
222
204
125
|217
139
24
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|28,983
5,818
1,295
1,133
1,982
|4,625
1,227
477
658
284
|504
155
51
31
70
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,111
1,805
4,769
1,039
599
|1,003
694
387
801
299
|119
42
41
29
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|40,798
2,208
3,412
1,589
465
1,316
|6,353
826
1,045
220
116
667
|613
72
75
43
14
50
|TOTAL
|265,488
|70,936
|4,263
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
