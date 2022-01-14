IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,338 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 336,424.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 17,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 265,488 confirmed cases and 70,936 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,485 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 348,971 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,196,053 total doses have been administered. 900,850 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 278 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 29,711. Out of those cases, 27,659 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 455 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 457 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 264 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Custer, 19 in Fremont, 49 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 75 in Madison and 34 in Teton. There are a total of 1,931 active cases and 412 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,377 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 196 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Madison County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 139,756 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 75 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 78,685 cases.

The state said 56 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,281, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,429.

There are 13,816 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,587 cases among health care workers.

25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,263.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

761 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,175 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,741 people were 80+

94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 80,190

3,872

1,414

618 13,010

816

384

256 886

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,678

11,846

3,017

533

3,198

1,563

2,436

86 580

5,680

1,556

271

923

912

945

26 27

252

58

14

47

45

54

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 24,734

2,208

10,226

5,014

436

1,806

1,067

92 8,147

1,124

1,517

1,794

155

383

406

29 255

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 9,514

4,344

448

663

1,219

573

442

277 6,126

3,566

705

535

748

222

204

125 217

139

24

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,983

5,818

1,295

1,133

1,982 4,625

1,227

477

658

284 504

155

51

31

70 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,111

1,805

4,769

1,039

599 1,003

694

387

801

299 119

42

41

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 40,798

2,208

3,412

1,589

465

1,316 6,353

826

1,045

220

116

667 613

72

75

43

14

50 TOTAL 265,488 70,936 4,263

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







