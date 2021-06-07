IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 235 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 193,030.

There are a total of 154,485 confirmed cases and 38,545 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 687,257 people have received the vaccine, and 1,252,8851 total doses have been administered. 609,795 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,210. Out of the 17,210 cases, 17,167 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 7 new cases Monday. There are 3 new cases in Bonneville and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 35 active cases and 262 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 112,404 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,129 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,655, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,460.

There are 11,913 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,779 cases among health care workers.

344 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,106.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

37 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

93 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

290 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

612 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,057 people were 80+

94.57% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,021

1,626

670

260 9,052

459

181

108 475

18

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,140

7,420

2,036

386

2,499

939

1,940

54 248

2,294

600

125

456

379

408

18 18

128

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,905

1,214

7,216

2,994

251

1,129

532

58 4,168

533

933

827

63

149

120

11 172

4

28

32

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,214

2,855

358

472

949

291

251

168 3,566

2,022

342

196

267

105

116

38 110

76

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,577

2,709

464

572

1,097 2,191

617

412

130

66 210

42

10

10

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,357

955

3,036

790

313 343

349

167

290

114 54

18

11

14

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,860

1,430

2,043

946

258

887 4,443

385

558

140

83

345 304

39

37

30

4

21 TOTAL 154,485 38,545 2,106

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 235 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.