IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,368 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 400,299.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 36,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 314,046 confirmed cases and 86,253 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,473 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 384,601 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,265,037 total doses have been administered. 915,779 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 123 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,046. Out of those cases, 35,150 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 471 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 68 new cases Thursday. There are 36 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 20 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 293 active cases and 433 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,515 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 219 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 144,932 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 93,882 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,271, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,574.

There are 14,354 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,096 cases among health care workers.

46,985 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,538.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

374 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

814 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,259 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,836 people were 80+

94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

91.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 96,389

4,981

1,996

730 16,929

884

419

279 951

58

15

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,382

13,287

3,328

579

3,502

1,691

2,588

102 631

6,353

1,688

315

984

998

1,051

28 29

270

60

14

52

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,316

2,616

12,409

5,879

507

2,123

1,217

105 10,312

1,357

1,787

2,119

167

467

474

30 268

8

45

59

7

23

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,406

5,486

511

770

1,312

653

536

311 7,687

4,119

949

694

958

259

245

150 230

142

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 32,450

6,685

1,472

1,214

2,168 5,484

1,455

492

736

345 545

165

55

35

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,359

2,059

5,962

1,183

725 1,272

801

543

981

380 130

44

46

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 48,192

2,513

3,958

1,803

529

1,468 8,020

921

1,197

288

130

733 642

77

80

49

14

53 TOTAL 314,046 86,253 4,538

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

