IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 190,712.

There are a total of 152,645 confirmed cases and 38,067 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 644,908 people have received the vaccine, and 1,174,080 total doses have been administered. 567,061 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 7 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,097. Out of the 17,097 cases, 17,026 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 227 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 10 new cases Wednesday. There are 2 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Jefferson and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 90 active cases and 255 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Latah County.

The state is reporting there are 110,174 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,654 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,316, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,405.

There are 11,728 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,645 cases among health care workers.

269 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,074.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

288 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

593 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,050 people were 80+

94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.99% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.19% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.81% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,546

1,590

661

254 8,923

452

180

107 469

17

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,133

7,349

2,023

386

2,491

938

1,936

54 247

2,247

590

125

455

378

406

18 18

127

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,829

1,211

7,142

2,984

247

1,126

529

58 4,144

532

924

824

60

147

119

11 168

4

28

29

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,176

2,842

356

469

941

289

250

166 3,541

2,015

337

196

264

102

115

38 109

74

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,164

2,663

460

559

1,061 2,143

603

411

129

66 209

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,314

910

3,016

778

297 336

332

165

274

108 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,558

1,408

2,028

931

258

880 4,376

381

548

139

83

345 298

38

37

29

4

21 TOTAL 152,645 38,067 2,074

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

