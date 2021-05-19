IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 190,712.
There are a total of 152,645 confirmed cases and 38,067 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 644,908 people have received the vaccine, and 1,174,080 total doses have been administered. 567,061 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 7 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,097. Out of the 17,097 cases, 17,026 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 227 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 10 new cases Wednesday. There are 2 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Jefferson and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 90 active cases and 255 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Latah County.
The state is reporting there are 110,174 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,654 cases.
The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,316, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,405.
There are 11,728 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,645 cases among health care workers.
269 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,074.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 288 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 593 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,050 people were 80+
94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.99% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
90.19% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.81% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,546
1,590
661
254
|8,923
452
180
107
|469
17
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,349
2,023
386
2,491
938
1,936
54
|247
2,247
590
125
455
378
406
18
|18
127
23
11
27
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,829
1,211
7,142
2,984
247
1,126
529
58
|4,144
532
924
824
60
147
119
11
|168
4
28
29
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,176
2,842
356
469
941
289
250
166
|3,541
2,015
337
196
264
102
115
38
|109
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,164
2,663
460
559
1,061
|2,143
603
411
129
66
|209
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,314
910
3,016
778
297
|336
332
165
274
108
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,558
1,408
2,028
931
258
880
|4,376
381
548
139
83
345
|298
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|152,645
|38,067
|2,074
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
