IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,409 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 421,587.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 18,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 330,486 confirmed cases and 91,101 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,733 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 392,331 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,283,803 total doses have been administered. 921,271 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,602. Out of those cases, 36,852 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 494 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 31 new cases Thursday. There are 18 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Lemhi, 8 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 95 active cases and 451 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,746 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Gooding County.
The state is reporting there are 150,355 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 90 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 98,156 cases.
The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,667 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,653.
There are 14,747 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,667 cases among health care workers.
56,837 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,722.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 177 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 387 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 852 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,312 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,915 people were 80+
94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
91.81% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.19% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|104,921
5,671
2,045
745
|19,513
927
420
284
|984
63
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,646
14,100
3,511
620
3,601
1,890
2,680
109
|694
6,671
1,782
350
1,075
1,067
1,143
29
|30
280
62
15
52
53
58
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,586
2,651
12,481
5,918
512
2,137
1,233
106
|10,380
1,373
1,793
2,156
169
480
485
32
|276
8
47
62
8
25
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,679
5,559
522
780
1,328
659
547
316
|7,776
4,136
958
701
982
261
247
151
|238
150
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|33,161
6,886
1,517
1,243
2,214
|5,575
1,488
495
746
360
|570
175
57
40
74
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,512
2,082
6,081
1,198
737
|1,324
814
554
987
386
|138
48
48
31
26
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|51,041
2,619
4,178
1,898
549
1,537
|8,752
963
1,252
312
133
773
|662
77
82
49
14
56
|TOTAL
|330,486
|91,101
|4,722
