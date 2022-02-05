IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,428 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 389,715.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 40,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 305,702 confirmed cases and 84,013 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,978 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 379,971 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,254,429 total doses have been administered. 912,717 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 198 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 36,401. Out of those cases, 33,506 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 470 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 108 new cases and four new deaths Friday. There are 70 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 761 active cases and 431 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 112,634 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,264 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 218 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Ada County.
The state is reporting there are 151,302 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 81 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 91,849 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,075, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,541.
There are 14,251 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,832 cases among health care workers.
42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,478.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 174 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 371 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 803 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,243 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,808 people were 80+
94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
91.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|93,187
4,699
1,882
699
|16,010
885
412
269
|934
58
15
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,312
12,937
3,222
562
3,382
1,658
2,547
101
|624
6,308
1,675
311
973
984
1,045
28
|29
265
60
14
48
49
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|29,968
2,594
12,311
5,826
496
2,098
1,202
103
|10,244
1,348
1,780
2,112
167
462
474
30
|268
8
44
57
7
23
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,138
5,419
504
763
1,303
647
528
309
|7,576
4,073
936
684
880
255
239
147
|230
141
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|31,594
6,494
1,434
1,187
2,129
|5,258
1,373
492
719
329
|530
163
55
34
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,244
2,038
5,862
1,168
706
|1,229
788
535
964
375
|127
44
46
31
25
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|46,712
2,431
3,822
1,764
518
1,406
|7,704
903
1,174
274
129
722
|637
77
78
48
14
53
|TOTAL
|305,702
|84,013
|4,478
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
