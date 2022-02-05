IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,428 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 389,715.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 40,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 305,702 confirmed cases and 84,013 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,978 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 379,971 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,254,429 total doses have been administered. 912,717 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 198 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 36,401. Out of those cases, 33,506 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 470 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 108 new cases and four new deaths Friday. There are 70 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 761 active cases and 431 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 112,634 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,264 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 218 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 151,302 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 81 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 91,849 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,075, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,541.

There are 14,251 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,832 cases among health care workers.

42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,478.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

174 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

371 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

803 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,243 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,808 people were 80+

94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

91.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 93,187

4,699

1,882

699 16,010

885

412

269 934

58

15

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,312

12,937

3,222

562

3,382

1,658

2,547

101 624

6,308

1,675

311

973

984

1,045

28 29

265

60

14

48

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 29,968

2,594

12,311

5,826

496

2,098

1,202

103 10,244

1,348

1,780

2,112

167

462

474

30 268

8

44

57

7

23

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,138

5,419

504

763

1,303

647

528

309 7,576

4,073

936

684

880

255

239

147 230

141

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 31,594

6,494

1,434

1,187

2,129 5,258

1,373

492

719

329 530

163

55

34

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,244

2,038

5,862

1,168

706 1,229

788

535

964

375 127

44

46

31

25 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 46,712

2,431

3,822

1,764

518

1,406 7,704

903

1,174

274

129

722 637

77

78

48

14

53 TOTAL 305,702 84,013 4,478

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

