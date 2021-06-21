IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 243 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 194,249.

There are a total of 155,489 confirmed cases and 38,760 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 707,300 people have received the vaccine, and 1,303,233 total doses have been administered. 644,342 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 6 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,239. Out of those cases, 17,212 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 3 new cases and 1 new death Monday. There are 3 new cases in Madison. There are a total of 29 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bonner County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 114,058 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,406 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,743, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,472.

There are 12,050 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,888 cases among health care workers.

411 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,136.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

97 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

297 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

617 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,069 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97 American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,294

1,658

676

266 9,121

466

186

108 480

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,143

7,454

2,038

388

2,507

942

1,944

54 248

2,308

603

125

459

379

410

18 18

131

23

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,922

1,218

7,237

2,999

251

1,132

532

58 4,171

535

933

827

63

150

120

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,227

2,857

358

472

950

294

252

168 3,565

2,020

350

197

271

105

115

38 110

75

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,744

2,742

478

578

1,122 2,216

627

413

131

68 214

43

11

10

35 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,391

974

3,047

793

322 349

355

167

291

116 56

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,061

1,446

2,050

949

258

891 4,481

387

562

141

84

346 309

39

37

31

4

21 TOTAL 155,489 38,760 2,136

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

