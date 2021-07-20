IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 245 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 197,456.

There are a total of 157,966 confirmed cases and 39,490 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 736,665 people have received the vaccine, and 1,365,494 total doses have been administered. 682,749 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,433. Out of those cases, 17,310 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 235 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 34 new cases Tuesday. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 3 Jefferson, 6 in Lemhi, 5 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 108 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 116,159 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,151 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,950, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,505.

There are 12,214 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,073 cases among health care workers.

703 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,177.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

309 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

627 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,083 people were 80+

94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.34% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.66% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 45,079

1,696

705

275 9,331

467

191

119 490

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,167

7,609

2,058

388

2,519

955

1,952

55 251

2,409

626

125

473

398

420

18 19

131

24

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,051

1,229

7,311

3,036

253

1,140

544

58 4,214

542

947

841

63

151

131

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,292

2,868

357

476

967

307

261

167 3,590

2,030

357

206

292

108

117

38 112

77

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,098

2,791

490

639

1,179 2,251

638

415

136

69 219

46

11

10

36 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,438

1,003

3,068

797

325 356

363

169

292

116 59

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,428

1,476

2,072

953

260

893 4,559

404

572

146

84

349 315

42

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 157,966 39,490 2,177

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

COVID-19 UPDATES: 245 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death