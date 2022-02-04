IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,496 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 387,287.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 41,600 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 303,871 confirmed cases and 83,416 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,043 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 379,007 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,252,295 total doses have been administered. 912,140 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 208 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 36,203. Out of those cases, 32,886 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 470 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 150 new cases and four new deaths Thursday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 45 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 2,242 active cases and 427 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 112,634 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,208 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 218 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 143,288 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 81 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 91,362 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,050, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,537.

There are 14,216 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,768 cases among health care workers.

42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,466.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

174 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

369 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

801 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,235 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,808 people were 80+

94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

91.65% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.35% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 92,337

4,617

1,869

699 15,802

858

411

269 931

58

15

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,304

12,903

3,215

562

3,371

1,657

2,544

100 624

6,249

1,672

308

965

980

1,037

28 29

265

60

14

48

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 29,886

2,589

12,289

5,817

495

2,097

1,200

103 10,211

1,344

1,780

2,110

167

462

473

30 265

8

44

57

7

22

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,043

5,396

502

759

1,299

646

526

309 7,533

4,065

931

674

880

254

239

147 230

141

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 31,451

6,457

1,427

1,180

2,119 5,207

1,360

492

717

327 529

163

55

34

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,231

2,022

5,844

1,159

702 1,217

785

527

960

368 125

44

45

31

25 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 46,466

2,423

3,781

1,752

513

1,396 7,633

908

1,161

273

128

722 636

77

78

48

14

53 TOTAL 303,871 83,416 4,466

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







