IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,565 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 397,931.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 37,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 312,224 confirmed cases and 85,707 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,544 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 383,783 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,263,159 total doses have been administered. 915,252 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 113 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one more death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 36,926. Out of those cases, 34,760 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 471 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 65 new cases Wednesday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 287 active cases and 433 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,403 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 219 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 144,573 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 87 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 93,415 cases.

The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,240, and 16 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,571.

There are 14,324 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,018 cases among health care workers.

46,985 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

40 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,537.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

175 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

374 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

814 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,259 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,836 people were 80+

94.57% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 23 deaths is pending.

91.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 95,687

4,911

1,971

729 16,738

874

419

278 951

58

15

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,366

13,217

3,306

577

3,492

1,682

2,584

102 628

6,338

1,683

312

984

993

1,047

28 29

269

60

14

52

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,206

2,612

12,369

5,857

507

2,112

1,215

105 10,300

1,356

1,785

2,115

167

463

475

30 268

8

45

59

7

23

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,356

5,477

508

770

1,309

651

532

311 7,670

4,110

947

694

936

260

245

150 230

142

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 32,267

6,658

1,461

1,202

2,152 5,434

1,437

492

725

335 545

165

55

35

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,346

2,057

5,946

1,182

725 1,258

797

540

978

380 130

44

46

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 47,810

2,493

3,912

1,794

528

1,449 7,921

909

1,189

282

130

730 642

77

80

49

14

53 TOTAL 312,224 85,707 4,537

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,565 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.