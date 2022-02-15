IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,581 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 404,629.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 32,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 317,490 confirmed cases and 87,139 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,334 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 386,912 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,270,612 total doses have been administered. 917,369 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 125 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,301. Out of those cases, 35,965 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 476 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 46 new cases and one new death Monday. There are 32 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 170 active cases and 434 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,602 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 146,225 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 94,752 cases.
The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,349, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,596.
There are 15,228 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,685 cases among health care workers.
51,685 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,577.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 375 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 820 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,273 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,854 people were 80+
94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
91.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|97,755
5,089
2,009
736
|17,351
890
419
279
|961
61
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,421
13,408
3,363
584
3,521
1,708
2,597
102
|637
6,416
1,698
319
999
1,007
1,061
28
|30
273
61
14
51
51
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,431
2,622
12,438
5,894
507
2,131
1,225
105
|10,321
1,358
1,790
2,121
167
467
479
30
|268
8
45
59
7
24
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,549
5,519
514
772
1,326
656
538
313
|7,722
4,123
951
695
967
260
245
151
|233
143
23
18
27
15
10
8
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|32,663
6,745
1,483
1,224
2,182
|5,504
1,469
493
738
347
|547
167
56
36
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,403
2,064
5,993
1,189
729
|1,283
807
547
984
382
|130
45
47
31
26
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|48,985
2,542
4,007
1,833
533
1,494
|8,183
931
1,208
294
130
739
|646
77
80
49
14
54
|TOTAL
|317,490
|87,139
|4,577
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
