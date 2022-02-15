IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,581 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 404,629.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 32,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 317,490 confirmed cases and 87,139 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,334 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 386,912 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,270,612 total doses have been administered. 917,369 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 125 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,301. Out of those cases, 35,965 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 476 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 46 new cases and one new death Monday. There are 32 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 170 active cases and 434 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,602 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 146,225 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 94,752 cases.

The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,349, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,596.

There are 15,228 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,685 cases among health care workers.

51,685 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,577.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

375 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

820 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,273 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,854 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

91.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 97,755

5,089

2,009

736 17,351

890

419

279 961

61

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,421

13,408

3,363

584

3,521

1,708

2,597

102 637

6,416

1,698

319

999

1,007

1,061

28 30

273

61

14

51

51

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,431

2,622

12,438

5,894

507

2,131

1,225

105 10,321

1,358

1,790

2,121

167

467

479

30 268

8

45

59

7

24

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,549

5,519

514

772

1,326

656

538

313 7,722

4,123

951

695

967

260

245

151 233

143

23

18

27

15

10

8 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 32,663

6,745

1,483

1,224

2,182 5,504

1,469

493

738

347 547

167

56

36

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,403

2,064

5,993

1,189

729 1,283

807

547

984

382 130

45

47

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 48,985

2,542

4,007

1,833

533

1,494 8,183

931

1,208

294

130

739 646

77

80

49

14

54 TOTAL 317,490 87,139 4,577

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,581 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.