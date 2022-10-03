IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 496,134.

There are a total of 382,334 confirmed cases and 113,800 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 110,251 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 446,983 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,548,230 total doses have been administered. 957,915 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 32 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,073. Out of those cases, 41,300 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 554 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 119 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Twin Falls County and Payette County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,076 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,221, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,066.

101,182 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,180.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

412 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

940 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,422 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,123 people were 80+

94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 125,499

6,944

2,405

815 27,067

1,470

584

441 1,076

71

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,057

18,022

4,253

773

3,971

2,327

3,033

126 824

9,176

2,561

438

1,383

1,395

1,594

43 32

305

67

15

55

60

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,694

2,854

13,405

6,509

673

2,333

1,652

115 11,612

1,447

1,956

2,438

222

544

736

36 293

9

55

66

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,587

6,372

596

845

1,389

737

611

346 8,586

4,347

1,004

774

1,098

325

292

164 264

168

34

20

30

17

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,578

8,043

1,725

1,808

2,518 6,753

1,785

568

855

483 633

193

67

42

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,415

2,472

6,782

1,435

862 1,537

931

689

1,087

418 156

57

53

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,784

2,865

4,723

2,068

616

1,646 11,710

1,175

1,594

437

152

905 710

82

90

53

16

58 TOTAL 382,334 113,800 5,180

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 261 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.