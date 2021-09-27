IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,638 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 252,378.
There are a total of 200,507 confirmed cases and 51,871 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 872,026 people have received the vaccine, and 1,588,934 total doses have been administered. 781,129 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 257 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,936. Out of those cases, 20,645 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 290 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 914 active cases and 294 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,071 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 148 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 46 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Ada County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 124,051 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 60,939 cases.
The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,978, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,834.
There are 12,786 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,859 cases among health care workers.
6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
37 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,790.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 29 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 73 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 170 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 435 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 783 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,290 people were 80+
94.7% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
90.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|58,741
2,795
971
391
|10,867
646
283
205
|601
31
6
5
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,460
9,810
2,571
446
2,824
1,301
2,198
69
|299
4,307
1,168
172
689
703
669
22
|20
178
37
11
31
31
39
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,509
1,461
7,998
3,539
320
1,327
698
64
|5,252
710
1,094
1,073
87
201
191
17
|191
5
34
35
3
14
13
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,027
3,314
382
552
1,038
427
308
214
|4,468
2,634
504
281
418
155
147
67
|138
90
15
11
19
9
5
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|21,989
3,777
725
766
1,552
|3,100
796
429
262
153
|316
68
19
16
52
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,938
1,332
3,853
940
459
|674
509
242
595
223
|83
25
24
24
15
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|30,461
1,799
2,588
1,213
353
1,137
|5,222
630
842
172
92
509
|399
50
48
34
8
34
|TOTAL
|200,507
|51,871
|2,790
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,638 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.