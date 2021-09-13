IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,713 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths over the weekend. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 235,343.

There are a total of 187,485 confirmed cases and 47,858 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 845,516 people have received the vaccine, and 1,539,570 total doses have been administered. 756,012 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 215 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,205. Out of those cases, 19,091 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 270 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 719 active cases and 276 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 89,523 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 679 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 138 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 33 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 122,321 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 57,506 cases.

The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,339, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,723.

There are 12,670 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,696 cases among health care workers.

4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,485.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

55 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

141 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

366 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

705 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,191 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.72% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.28% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 53,809

2,364

893

352 10,440

581

268

187 552

24

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,378

9,229

2,398

429

2,713

1,175

2,110

65 283

3,752

1,010

149

625

602

581

18 20

157

31

11

29

28

35

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,524

1,386

7,783

3,361

288

1,265

655

60 4,785

660

1,033

970

80

182

161

13 182

4

30

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,373

3,160

369

532

1,017

381

287

193 4,115

2,357

461

267

368

135

137

53 130

84

14

10

19

7

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 20,948

3,520

668

726

1,503 2,801

731

429

219

120 259

51

14

11

44 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,548

1,283

3,593

910

441 614

466

235

559

174 70

21

19

20

13 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 28,676

1,723

2,448

1,139

328

1,077 5,099

576

780

168

88

457 364

47

43

32

7

28 TOTAL 187,485 47,858 2,485

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,713 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.