IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,821 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 334,086.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 16,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 263,809 confirmed cases and 70,277 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 105,287 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 346,760 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,192,009 total doses have been administered. 900,082 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 391 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 29,432. Out of those cases, 27,562 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 455 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 372 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 208 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 47 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 82 in Madison and 20 in Teton. There are a total of 1,269 active cases and 411 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,377 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 196 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Ada County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 139,634 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 75 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 78,047 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,225, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,423.
There are 13,790 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,542 cases among health care workers.
25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,260.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 761 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,174 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,739 people were 80+
94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.
91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|79,771
3,849
1,412
617
|12,917
815
384
256
|886
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,633
11,815
3,010
532
3,189
1,556
2,427
86
|577
5,661
1,553
271
923
909
944
26
|27
252
58
14
47
45
54
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|24,240
2,150
9,968
4,900
432
1,780
1,053
92
|7,969
1,112
1,494
1,743
155
379
403
29
|254
8
43
55
7
20
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|9,424
4,299
447
659
1,218
570
435
274
|6,045
3,536
694
525
748
221
204
123
|217
139
24
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|28,912
5,755
1,292
1,131
1,979
|4,579
1,225
477
658
284
|503
155
51
31
69
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,023
1,784
4,741
1,035
590
|1,008
694
376
793
299
|119
42
41
29
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|40,541
2,202
3,398
1,586
463
1,314
|6,289
824
1,041
218
116
664
|613
72
75
43
14
50
|TOTAL
|263,809
|70,277
|4,260
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
