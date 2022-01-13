IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 2,821 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 334,086.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 16,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 263,809 confirmed cases and 70,277 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,287 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 346,760 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,192,009 total doses have been administered. 900,082 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 391 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 29,432. Out of those cases, 27,562 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 455 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 372 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 208 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 47 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 82 in Madison and 20 in Teton. There are a total of 1,269 active cases and 411 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,377 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 196 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Ada County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 139,634 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 75 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 78,047 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,225, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,423.

There are 13,790 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,542 cases among health care workers.

25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,260.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

761 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,174 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,739 people were 80+

94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 79,771

3,849

1,412

617 12,917

815

384

256 886

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,633

11,815

3,010

532

3,189

1,556

2,427

86 577

5,661

1,553

271

923

909

944

26 27

252

58

14

47

45

54

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 24,240

2,150

9,968

4,900

432

1,780

1,053

92 7,969

1,112

1,494

1,743

155

379

403

29 254

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 9,424

4,299

447

659

1,218

570

435

274 6,045

3,536

694

525

748

221

204

123 217

139

24

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,912

5,755

1,292

1,131

1,979 4,579

1,225

477

658

284 503

155

51

31

69 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,023

1,784

4,741

1,035

590 1,008

694

376

793

299 119

42

41

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 40,541

2,202

3,398

1,586

463

1,314 6,289

824

1,041

218

116

664 613

72

75

43

14

50 TOTAL 263,809 70,277 4,260

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







