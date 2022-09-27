IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 314 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 494,907.

There are a total of 381,597 confirmed cases and 113,310 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 109,884 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 444,674 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,536,601 total doses have been administered. 956,539 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,916. Out of those cases, 41,204 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 549 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 119 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,921 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,136, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,053.

100,380 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,166.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

192 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

412 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

937 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,420 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,115 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

92.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 125,346

6,933

2,398

813 26,930

1,453

575

440 1,074

71

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,030

17,967

4,247

770

3,958

2,321

3,023

126 817

9,150

2,558

437

1,378

1,392

1,593

43 32

304

67

15

55

60

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,694

2,854

13,405

6,509

673

2,333

1,652

115 11,592

1,443

1,948

2,430

222

543

731

36 292

9

55

65

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,520

6,350

595

841

1,387

737

611

344 8,551

4,344

1,001

765

1,097

323

287

163 262

167

33

20

30

17

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,530

8,024

1,720

1,806

2,515 6,725

1,777

566

855

483 633

192

67

42

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,390

2,455

6,765

1,430

852 1,528

920

687

1,085

418 156

57

53

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,691

2,835

4,715

2,067

615

1,645 11,648

1,141

1,585

435

152

902 708

82

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 381,597 113,310 5,166

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







