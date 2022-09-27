IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 314 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 494,907.
There are a total of 381,597 confirmed cases and 113,310 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 109,884 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 444,674 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,536,601 total doses have been administered. 956,539 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,916. Out of those cases, 41,204 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 549 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 119 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,921 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,136, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,053.
100,380 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,166.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 192 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 412 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 937 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,420 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,115 people were 80+
94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
92.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|125,346
6,933
2,398
813
|26,930
1,453
575
440
|1,074
71
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,030
17,967
4,247
770
3,958
2,321
3,023
126
|817
9,150
2,558
437
1,378
1,392
1,593
43
|32
304
67
15
55
60
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,694
2,854
13,405
6,509
673
2,333
1,652
115
|11,592
1,443
1,948
2,430
222
543
731
36
|292
9
55
65
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,520
6,350
595
841
1,387
737
611
344
|8,551
4,344
1,001
765
1,097
323
287
163
|262
167
33
20
30
17
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,530
8,024
1,720
1,806
2,515
|6,725
1,777
566
855
483
|633
192
67
42
79
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,390
2,455
6,765
1,430
852
|1,528
920
687
1,085
418
|156
57
53
36
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|55,691
2,835
4,715
2,067
615
1,645
|11,648
1,141
1,585
435
152
902
|708
82
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|381,597
|113,310
|5,166
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
