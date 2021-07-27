IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 318 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 199,158.
There are a total of 159,275 confirmed cases and 39,883 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 746,020 people have received the vaccine, and 1,379,832 total doses have been administered. 688,638 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,547. Out of those cases, 17,406 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 235 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 41 new cases Tuesday. There are 20 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 7 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 133 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 116,491 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,539 cases.
The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,033, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,520.
There are 12,263 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,145 cases among health care workers.
712 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,189.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 41 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 312 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 631 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,086 people were 80+
94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.35% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.65% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|45,522
1,718
714
283
|9,426
475
197
122
|491
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,182
7,694
2,064
388
2,528
957
1,964
55
|253
2,467
638
125
484
403
430
18
|19
133
25
11
28
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,144
1,235
7,339
3,062
254
1,153
545
58
|4,234
546
951
851
63
152
132
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,327
2,879
357
477
972
313
262
167
|3,617
2,047
358
207
294
112
119
39
|113
77
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|17,256
2,811
493
645
1,204
|2,276
641
415
139
71
|222
46
11
10
36
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,471
1,012
3,091
798
333
|361
364
169
294
117
|59
18
12
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,619
1,487
2,084
960
272
894
|4,600
408
575
147
84
350
|319
42
38
31
4
22
|TOTAL
|159,275
|39,883
|2,189
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
