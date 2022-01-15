IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 339,690.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 20,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 267,844 confirmed cases and 71,846 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 105,750 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 351,389 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,200,371 total doses have been administered. 901,624 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 448 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 30,159. Out of those cases, 27,749 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 455 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 466 new cases Friday. There are 271 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 9 in Fremont, 57 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 77 in Madison and 40 in Teton. There are a total of 1,931 active cases and 412 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,466 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 198 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Madison County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 139,875 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 75 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 79,631 cases.
The state said 38 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,319, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,433.
There are 13,838 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,655 cases among health care workers.
25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,270.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 159 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 765 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,176 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,742 people were 80+
94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|80,837
3,990
1,499
627
|13,132
816
387
256
|888
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,720
11,860
3,030
533
3,203
1,564
2,438
86
|582
5,716
1,555
272
924
925
944
26
|27
252
58
14
48
46
55
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|25,005
2,248
10,303
5,071
439
1,815
1,076
92
|8,343
1,161
1,566
1,850
155
398
410
29
|255
8
43
55
7
20
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|9,670
4,412
453
663
1,221
580
445
278
|6,226
3,621
711
535
790
222
206
126
|217
139
24
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|29,182
5,827
1,300
1,141
1,989
|4,649
1,236
478
658
284
|505
155
51
31
70
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,188
1,824
4,808
1,046
608
|1,025
696
392
813
303
|119
42
41
29
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|41,149
2,216
3,423
1,594
467
1,317
|6,440
831
1,047
221
116
668
|614
72
75
43
14
50
|TOTAL
|267,844
|71,846
|4,270
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
