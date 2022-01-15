IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 339,690.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 20,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 267,844 confirmed cases and 71,846 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,750 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 351,389 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,200,371 total doses have been administered. 901,624 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 448 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 30,159. Out of those cases, 27,749 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 455 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 466 new cases Friday. There are 271 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 9 in Fremont, 57 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 77 in Madison and 40 in Teton. There are a total of 1,931 active cases and 412 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,466 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 198 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Madison County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 139,875 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 75 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 79,631 cases.

The state said 38 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,319, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,433.

There are 13,838 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,655 cases among health care workers.

25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,270.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

159 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

765 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,176 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,742 people were 80+

94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 80,837

3,990

1,499

627 13,132

816

387

256 888

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,720

11,860

3,030

533

3,203

1,564

2,438

86 582

5,716

1,555

272

924

925

944

26 27

252

58

14

48

46

55

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 25,005

2,248

10,303

5,071

439

1,815

1,076

92 8,343

1,161

1,566

1,850

155

398

410

29 255

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 9,670

4,412

453

663

1,221

580

445

278 6,226

3,621

711

535

790

222

206

126 217

139

24

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 29,182

5,827

1,300

1,141

1,989 4,649

1,236

478

658

284 505

155

51

31

70 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,188

1,824

4,808

1,046

608 1,025

696

392

813

303 119

42

41

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 41,149

2,216

3,423

1,594

467

1,317 6,440

831

1,047

221

116

668 614

72

75

43

14

50 TOTAL 267,844 71,846 4,270

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 3,266 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.