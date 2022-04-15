IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 445,040.
There are a total of 348,715 confirmed cases and 96,325 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,940 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 409,671 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,344,645 total doses have been administered. 934,103 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,949. Out of those cases, 37,410 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 511 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 9 active cases and 472 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,828 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bannock County, Canyon County, Bingham County and Kootenai County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,964 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,996, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,918.
74,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,913.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 183 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 898 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,356 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,993 people were 80+
94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
92.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|112,941
6,071
2,137
743
|20,988
1,127
469
346
|1,017
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,256
16,132
3,841
707
3,745
2,051
2,797
121
|731
7,899
2,230
399
1,284
1,236
1,431
37
|30
293
65
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,711
2,689
12,513
5,937
515
2,147
1,240
107
|10,422
1,389
1,794
2,158
171
483
488
33
|285
9
50
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,843
5,645
530
784
1,329
666
559
316
|7,811
4,151
960
708
987
262
247
151
|247
154
26
20
29
16
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,213
7,362
1,580
1,635
2,364
|5,733
1,509
507
761
370
|592
184
62
41
76
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,554
2,142
6,132
1,307
744
|1,343
829
569
998
390
|147
52
48
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,212
2,657
4,251
1,941
565
1,561
|9,226
983
1,283
323
135
825
|684
79
86
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|348,715
|96,325
|4,913
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
