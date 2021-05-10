IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,128.

There are a total of 151,507 confirmed cases and 37,621 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 622,296 people have received the vaccine, and 1,123,597 total doses have been administered. 536,571 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 22 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,027. Out of the 17,027 cases, 16,961 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 225 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 7 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 88 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Latah County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 108,920 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,307 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,232, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,389.

There are 11,620 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,541 cases among health care workers.

229 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,061.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

286 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

588 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,044 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,225

1,561

658

251 8,800

443

180

106 464

15

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,133

7,302

2,014

384

2,486

936

1,934

54 235

2,197

588

121

453

375

405

17 18

127

23

11

27

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,773

1,203

7,097

2,974

242

1,123

525

58 4,130

525

911

823

57

146

118

11 169

4

28

28

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,161

2,831

356

469

935

285

244

171 3,528

2,007

332

193

260

102

114

39 107

74

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,924

2,637

457

556

1,047 2,095

601

411

127

65 208

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,292

895

2,976

777

290 329

321

163

274

105 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,381

1,397

2,013

926

257

872 4,321

374

540

138

82

342 2956

38

37

29

4

21 TOTAL 151,507 37,621 2,061

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

