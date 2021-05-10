IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,128.
There are a total of 151,507 confirmed cases and 37,621 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 622,296 people have received the vaccine, and 1,123,597 total doses have been administered. 536,571 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 22 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,027. Out of the 17,027 cases, 16,961 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 225 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 7 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 88 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Latah County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 108,920 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,307 cases.
The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,232, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,389.
There are 11,620 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,541 cases among health care workers.
229 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,061.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 286 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 588 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,044 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,225
1,561
658
251
|8,800
443
180
106
|464
15
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,302
2,014
384
2,486
936
1,934
54
|235
2,197
588
121
453
375
405
17
|18
127
23
11
27
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,773
1,203
7,097
2,974
242
1,123
525
58
|4,130
525
911
823
57
146
118
11
|169
4
28
28
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,161
2,831
356
469
935
285
244
171
|3,528
2,007
332
193
260
102
114
39
|107
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,924
2,637
457
556
1,047
|2,095
601
411
127
65
|208
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,292
895
2,976
777
290
|329
321
163
274
105
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,381
1,397
2,013
926
257
872
|4,321
374
540
138
82
342
|2956
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|151,507
|37,621
|2,061
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 340 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.