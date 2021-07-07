IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 195,429.
There are a total of 156,423 confirmed cases and 39,006 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 722,714 people have received the vaccine, and 1,339,717 total doses have been administered. 668,926 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,293. Out of those cases, 17,253 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 232 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 10 new cases Tuesday. There are 3 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Jefferson and 5 in Madison. There are a total of 44 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 115,362 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,690 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,855, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,488.
There are 12,135 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,965 cases among health care workers.
477 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,159.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 98 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 303 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 623 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,078 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|44,532
1,669
690
272
|9,197
466
187
109
|486
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,156
7,508
2,045
388
2,508
950
1,947
54
|248
2,340
614
125
467
391
411
18
|18
131
23
11
28
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,952
1,219
7,262
3,011
252
1,135
535
58
|4,185
535
938
831
63
150
121
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,239
2,857
357
475
961
297
255
167
|3,571
2,022
354
198
281
106
115
38
|110
76
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,914
2,764
485
635
1,138
|2,226
629
413
136
68
|217
45
11
10
35
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,412
988
3,052
794
323
|352
357
167
291
116
|56
18
11
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,197
1,457
2,061
949
259
892
|4,506
397
572
141
84
348
|312
39
38
31
4
22
|TOTAL
|156,423
|39,006
|2,159
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
