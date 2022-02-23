IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,496 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths over the holiday weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 416,868.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 23,600 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 326,788 confirmed cases and 90,080 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,914 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 391,191 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,281,038 total doses have been administered. 920,417 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and none new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,543. Out of those cases, 36,765 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 493 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 148 active cases and 447 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,658 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 220 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Blaine County.

The state is reporting there are 149,346 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 87 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 97,228 cases.

The state said 81 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,5606 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,643.

There are 14,645 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,537 cases among health care workers.

56,837 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

29 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,703.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

177 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

384 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

849 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,308 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,906 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

91.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.16% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 102,644

5,487

2,030

740 18,905

909

420

283 980

63

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,588

13,892

3,456

610

3,584

1,798

2,667

109 660

6,611

1,767

344

1,041

1,053

1,120

29 30

279

62

15

53

53

57

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,504

2,637

12,458

5,906

511

2,132

1,230

105 10,373

1,370

1,791

2,151

169

480

485

32 275

8

47

62

8

25

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,649

5,557

518

778

1,329

659

546

317 7,762

4,131

958

697

983

261

247

151 237

149

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,086

6,871

1,512

1,239

2,209 5,570

1,489

494

746

360 565

172

56

39

74 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,499

2,078

6,067

1,197

736 1,317

812

554

986

386 138

48

48

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 50,561

2,606

4,137

1,890

547

1,529 8,604

948

1,242

308

133

766 661

77

82

49

14

56 TOTAL 326,788 90,080 4,703

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 3,496 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.