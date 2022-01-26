IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,518 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 364,577.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 40,700 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 286,372 confirmed cases and 78,205 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,086 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 369,205 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,232,581 total doses have been administered. 907,257 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 33,897. Out of those cases, 29,732 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 462 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 3,480 active cases and 416 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 7,508 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 212 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Ada County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 141,176 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 85,956 cases.

The state said 105 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,662, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,478.

There are 14,000 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,227 cases among health care workers.

35,004 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,345.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

163 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

359 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

777 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,201 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,769 people were 80+

94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 86,428

4,226

1,652

694 14,316

831

397

267 912

57

14

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,074

12,479

3,132

553

3,283

1,616

2,488

95 618

5,993

1,601

291

942

945

993

26 27

256

58

14

48

47

55

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 27,413

2,439

11,060

5,441

462

1,942

1,183

96 9,560

1,307

1,713

2,035

163

447

455

30 257

8

43

56

7

22

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 11,045

5,046

486

724

1,267

625

504

296 7,055

3,910

860

617

867

238

225

132 222

140

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 30,360

6,150

1,351

1,163

2,054 4,876

1,271

486

678

294 513

158

53

33

70 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,841

1,924

5,402

1,100

659 1,175

751

474

932

337 121

43

42

29

24 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 44,045

2,311

3,633

1,678

494

1,372 7,033

865

1,105

248

126

701 619

73

76

45

14

52 TOTAL 286,372 78,205 4,345

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







