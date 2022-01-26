IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,518 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 364,577.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 40,700 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 286,372 confirmed cases and 78,205 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,086 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 369,205 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,232,581 total doses have been administered. 907,257 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 33,897. Out of those cases, 29,732 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 462 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 3,480 active cases and 416 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 7,508 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 212 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Ada County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 141,176 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 85,956 cases.
The state said 105 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,662, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,478.
There are 14,000 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,227 cases among health care workers.
35,004 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,345.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 163 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 359 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 777 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,201 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,769 people were 80+
94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|86,428
4,226
1,652
694
|14,316
831
397
267
|912
57
14
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,074
12,479
3,132
553
3,283
1,616
2,488
95
|618
5,993
1,601
291
942
945
993
26
|27
256
58
14
48
47
55
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|27,413
2,439
11,060
5,441
462
1,942
1,183
96
|9,560
1,307
1,713
2,035
163
447
455
30
|257
8
43
56
7
22
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|11,045
5,046
486
724
1,267
625
504
296
|7,055
3,910
860
617
867
238
225
132
|222
140
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|30,360
6,150
1,351
1,163
2,054
|4,876
1,271
486
678
294
|513
158
53
33
70
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,841
1,924
5,402
1,100
659
|1,175
751
474
932
337
|121
43
42
29
24
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|44,045
2,311
3,633
1,678
494
1,372
|7,033
865
1,105
248
126
701
|619
73
76
45
14
52
|TOTAL
|286,372
|78,205
|4,345
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 3,518 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.