IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 315,270.
There are a total of 249,879 confirmed cases and 65,391 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 101,482 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 304,351 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,110,873 total doses have been administered. 885,738 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,550. Out of those cases, 26,932 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 442 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 346 active cases and 395 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,130 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 137,071 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,581 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,902, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,342.
There are 13,617 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,222 cases among health care workers.
20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,082.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 154 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 340 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 729 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,122 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,681 people were 80+
94.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
91.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|75,584
3,671
1,264
587
|12,166
782
358
247
|859
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,922
11,421
2,948
516
3,141
1,517
2,384
83
|374
5,447
1,515
256
909
887
910
26
|27
244
56
14
44
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,011
1,780
9,236
4,567
403
1,656
997
90
|6,993
884
1,361
1,574
149
340
374
29
|245
8
42
53
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,842
3,967
424
628
1,153
543
409
260
|5,635
3,389
646
495
652
206
192
119
|213
132
23
17
26
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,666
5,517
1,265
1,051
1,928
|4,164
1,172
473
645
277
|474
142
50
30
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,682
1,668
4,507
1,014
565
|874
692
344
729
290
|110
40
41
28
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,665
2,157
3,290
1,528
446
1,288
|5,931
787
1,023
210
114
653
|596
70
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|249,879
|65,391
|4,097
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 355 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.