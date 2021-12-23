IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 315,270.

There are a total of 249,879 confirmed cases and 65,391 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 101,482 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 304,351 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,110,873 total doses have been administered. 885,738 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,550. Out of those cases, 26,932 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 442 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 346 active cases and 395 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,130 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 137,071 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,581 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,902, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,342.

There are 13,617 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,222 cases among health care workers.

20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,082.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

154 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

340 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

729 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,122 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,681 people were 80+

94.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 75,584

3,671

1,264

587 12,166

782

358

247 859

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,922

11,421

2,948

516

3,141

1,517

2,384

83 374

5,447

1,515

256

909

887

910

26 27

244

56

14

44

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,011

1,780

9,236

4,567

403

1,656

997

90 6,993

884

1,361

1,574

149

340

374

29 245

8

42

53

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,842

3,967

424

628

1,153

543

409

260 5,635

3,389

646

495

652

206

192

119 213

132

23

17

26

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,666

5,517

1,265

1,051

1,928 4,164

1,172

473

645

277 474

142

50

30

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,682

1,668

4,507

1,014

565 874

692

344

729

290 110

40

41

28

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,665

2,157

3,290

1,528

446

1,288 5,931

787

1,023

210

114

653 596

70

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 249,879 65,391 4,097

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

