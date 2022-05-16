IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 448,269.

There are a total of 351,074 confirmed cases and 97,195 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,432 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 416,785 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,391,222 total doses have been administered. 940,209 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 14 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,143. Out of those cases, 37,567 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 512 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 36 active cases and 473 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,961 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 224 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Latah County, Bonneville County and Canyon County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 77 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 103,518 cases.

The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,192, and 0 new case have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,934.

76,626 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new deaths was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,934.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

184 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

904 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,362 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,001 people were 80+

94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.06% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.94% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 114,103

6,115

2,159

748 21,337

1,154

488

346 1,022

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,335

16,228

3,871

710

3,747

2,059

2,802

121 736

7,918

2,231

397

1,285

1,239

1,433

37 30

295

65

15

52

56

64

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,846

2,701

12,541

5,951

524

2,151

1,248

107 10,459

1,392

1,795

2,161

175

484

490

33 286

9

50

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,912

5,671

536

787

1,328

672

560

317 7,876

4,169

959

709

989

261

247

150 247

155

26

20

29

16

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,364

7,415

1,585

1,631

2,373 5,811

1,532

523

766

373 594

188

62

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,604

2,156

6,224

1,321

745 1,359

829

589

1,003

390 147

52

49

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,404

2,671

4,286

1,947

568

1,566 9,325

1,010

1,302

329

136

828 685

79

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 351,074 97,195 4,934

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

