IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 358 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 199,516.
About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors where the Delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.
The CDC cited new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.
There are a total of 159,544 confirmed cases and 39,972 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 747,913 people have received the vaccine, and 1,382,492 total doses have been administered. 689,644 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 18 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,565. Out of those cases, 17,419 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 232 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. There are a total of 133 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 116,564 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,625 cases.
The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,039, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,520.
There are 12,275 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,163 cases among health care workers.
818 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,190.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 41 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 313 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 631 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,086 people were 80+
94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.35% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.65% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|45,607
1,723
715
286
|9,442
477
198
122
|491
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,187
7,710
2,065
388
2,532
958
1,966
55
|253
2,490
640
125
485
407
431
18
|19
133
25
11
28
24
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,144
1,235
7,339
3,062
254
1,153
545
58
|4,234
546
951
851
63
152
132
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,332
2,882
357
477
973
313
262
167
|3,622
2,049
360
207
294
112
119
39
|113
77
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|17,289
2,815
493
645
1,214
|2,285
643
415
139
71
|222
46
11
10
36
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,482
1,013
3,096
799
336
|362
364
169
295
117
|59
18
12
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,664
1,488
2,085
960
272
894
|4,604
409
575
147
85
350
|319
42
38
31
4
22
|TOTAL
|159,544
|39,972
|2,190
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
