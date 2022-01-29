IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,653 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 376,095.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 41,500 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 295,349 confirmed cases and 80,746 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,353 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 373,038 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,239,894 total doses have been administered. 908,966 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 387 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,138. Out of those cases, 30,727 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 464 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 188 new cases Friday. There are 92 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 46 in Madison and 20 in Teton. There are a total of 3,754 active cases and 418 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 8,383 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 215 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Madison County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 141,810 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 88,927 cases.

The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,771, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,495.

There are 14,083 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,454 cases among health care workers.

35,004 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

35 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,400.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

55 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

169 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

362 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

790 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,215 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,787 people were 80+

94.48% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 89,338

4,367

1,827

697 14,938

844

410

269 919

57

14

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,176

12,664

3,166

558

3,311

1,627

2,503

96 619

6,052

1,621

298

950

961

1,016

26 27

260

59

14

48

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 28,953

2,532

12,058

5,715

480

2,074

1,176

101 9,959

1,323

1,741

2,084

166

459

464

30 261

8

43

56

7

22

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 11,460

5,224

494

735

1,282

634

515

307 7,340

4,004

892

665

870

246

234

136 228

140

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 30,784

6,279

1,380

1,167

2,084 5,024

1,293

494

696

302 523

161

54

33

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,019

1,991

5,632

1,121

676 1,182

765

504

946

357 123

44

43

29

25 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 45,168

2,347

3,683

1,704

502

1,378 7,328

876

1,138

262

126

722 623

73

77

47

14

52 TOTAL 295,349 80,746 4,400

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 3,653 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.