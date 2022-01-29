IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,653 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 376,095.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 41,500 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 295,349 confirmed cases and 80,746 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,353 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 373,038 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,239,894 total doses have been administered. 908,966 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 387 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,138. Out of those cases, 30,727 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 464 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 188 new cases Friday. There are 92 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 46 in Madison and 20 in Teton. There are a total of 3,754 active cases and 418 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 8,383 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 215 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Madison County and Ada County.
The state is reporting there are 141,810 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 88,927 cases.
The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,771, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,495.
There are 14,083 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,454 cases among health care workers.
35,004 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
35 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,400.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 55 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 169 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 362 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 790 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,215 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,787 people were 80+
94.48% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|89,338
4,367
1,827
697
|14,938
844
410
269
|919
57
14
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,176
12,664
3,166
558
3,311
1,627
2,503
96
|619
6,052
1,621
298
950
961
1,016
26
|27
260
59
14
48
49
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|28,953
2,532
12,058
5,715
480
2,074
1,176
101
|9,959
1,323
1,741
2,084
166
459
464
30
|261
8
43
56
7
22
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|11,460
5,224
494
735
1,282
634
515
307
|7,340
4,004
892
665
870
246
234
136
|228
140
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|30,784
6,279
1,380
1,167
2,084
|5,024
1,293
494
696
302
|523
161
54
33
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,019
1,991
5,632
1,121
676
|1,182
765
504
946
357
|123
44
43
29
25
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|45,168
2,347
3,683
1,704
502
1,378
|7,328
876
1,138
262
126
722
|623
73
77
47
14
52
|TOTAL
|295,349
|80,746
|4,400
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state's numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
