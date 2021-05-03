IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 188,024.

There are a total of 150,642 confirmed cases and 37,382 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 607,393 people have received the vaccine, and 1,074,470 total doses have been administered. 499,860 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 16,964. Out of the 16,964 cases, 16,864 have recovered from

COVID-19. There are 224 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases Monday. There are 9 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 168 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. They are as follows:

A male from Madison County in his 20s.

A male from Jefferson County in his 50s.

A female from Jefferson County in her 70s.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 107,765 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,103 cases.

The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,142, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,383.

There are 11,549 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,488 cases among health care workers.

207 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,052.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

88 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

284 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

586 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,041 people were 80+

94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 42,992

1,545

657

249 8,741

438

180

105 462

15

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,131

7,276

2,007

381

2,483

930

1,930

54 233

2,185

583

120

452

371

404

17 18

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,734

1,200

7,069

2,954

240

1,120

523

58 4,122

523

900

812

56

146

117

11 169

4

28

28

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,141

2,823

354

469

934

284

243

170 3,506

2,003

331

193

259

102

113

39 106

74

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,767

2,625

452

545

1,031 2,066

599

411

126

64 207

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,265

882

2,944

773

288 326

317

163

274

103 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,225

1,384

2,005

922

257

870 4,276

371

536

138

82

341 295

38

36

28

4

21 TOTAL 150,642 37,382 2,052

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

