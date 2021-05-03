IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 188,024.
There are a total of 150,642 confirmed cases and 37,382 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 607,393 people have received the vaccine, and 1,074,470 total doses have been administered. 499,860 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 16,964. Out of the 16,964 cases, 16,864 have recovered from
COVID-19. There are 224 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases Monday. There are 9 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 168 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. They are as follows:
- A male from Madison County in his 20s.
- A male from Jefferson County in his 50s.
- A female from Jefferson County in her 70s.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 107,765 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,103 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,142, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,383.
There are 11,549 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,488 cases among health care workers.
207 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,052.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 88 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 284 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 586 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,041 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|42,992
1,545
657
249
|8,741
438
180
105
|462
15
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,131
7,276
2,007
381
2,483
930
1,930
54
|233
2,185
583
120
452
371
404
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,734
1,200
7,069
2,954
240
1,120
523
58
|4,122
523
900
812
56
146
117
11
|169
4
28
28
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,141
2,823
354
469
934
284
243
170
|3,506
2,003
331
193
259
102
113
39
|106
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,767
2,625
452
545
1,031
|2,066
599
411
126
64
|207
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,265
882
2,944
773
288
|326
317
163
274
103
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,225
1,384
2,005
922
257
870
|4,276
371
536
138
82
341
|295
38
36
28
4
21
|TOTAL
|150,642
|37,382
|2,052
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
