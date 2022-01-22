IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,701 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 356,112.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 35,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 280,045 confirmed cases and 76,067 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,505 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 363,849 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,222,740 total doses have been administered. 905,409 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 624 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 32,713. Out of those cases, 28,574 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 461 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 197 new cases Friday. There are 126 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 26 in Madison and 19 in Teton. There are a total of 3,062 active cases and 414 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 5,182 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 196 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Ada County and Bingham County.

The state is reporting there are 140,646 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 83,835 cases.

The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,525, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,461.

There are 13,966 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,040 cases among health care workers.

29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,323.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

162 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

358 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

771 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,198 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,759 people were 80+

94.48% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.64% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.36% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 84,324

4,178

1,639

658 13,838

829

396

263 905

55

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,965

12,318

3,110

548

3,264

1,602

2,472

91 614

5,877

1,573

286

938

932

969

26 27

254

58

14

48

46

55

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 26,681

2,395

10,688

5,315

454

1,908

1,131

96 9,179

1,283

1,665

1,967

159

438

432

30 255

8

43

55

7

21

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 10,601

4,828

478

702

1,245

618

483

295 6,784

3,844

806

590

860

232

219

128 222

140

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 29,834

6,012

1,326

1,154

2,030 4,794

1,259

478

673

289 513

158

53

33

70 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,627

1,902

5,164

1,087

638 1,122

729

431

894

322 121

43

42

29

24 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 43,276

2,284

3,584

1,639

488

1,357 6,833

860

1,090

235

124

686 617

73

75

43

14

52 TOTAL 280,045 76,067 4,323

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

