IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,701 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 356,112.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 35,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 280,045 confirmed cases and 76,067 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,505 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 363,849 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,222,740 total doses have been administered. 905,409 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 624 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 32,713. Out of those cases, 28,574 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 461 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 197 new cases Friday. There are 126 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 26 in Madison and 19 in Teton. There are a total of 3,062 active cases and 414 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 5,182 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 196 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Ada County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 140,646 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 83,835 cases.
The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,525, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,461.
There are 13,966 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,040 cases among health care workers.
29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,323.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 162 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 358 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 771 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,198 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,759 people were 80+
94.48% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.64% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.36% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|84,324
4,178
1,639
658
|13,838
829
396
263
|905
55
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,965
12,318
3,110
548
3,264
1,602
2,472
91
|614
5,877
1,573
286
938
932
969
26
|27
254
58
14
48
46
55
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|26,681
2,395
10,688
5,315
454
1,908
1,131
96
|9,179
1,283
1,665
1,967
159
438
432
30
|255
8
43
55
7
21
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|10,601
4,828
478
702
1,245
618
483
295
|6,784
3,844
806
590
860
232
219
128
|222
140
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|29,834
6,012
1,326
1,154
2,030
|4,794
1,259
478
673
289
|513
158
53
33
70
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,627
1,902
5,164
1,087
638
|1,122
729
431
894
322
|121
43
42
29
24
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|43,276
2,284
3,584
1,639
488
1,357
|6,833
860
1,090
235
124
686
|617
73
75
43
14
52
|TOTAL
|280,045
|76,067
|4,323
