IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 371 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 311,521.
There are a total of 247,031 confirmed cases and 64,490 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 101,356 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 266,460 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,048,606 total doses have been administered. 872,788 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,306. Out of those cases, 26,599 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 432 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 59 new cases and three new deaths Thursday. There are 22 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 5 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 426 active cases and 387 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,971 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 177 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 135,490 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,864 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,711, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,307.
There are 13,526 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,109 cases among health care workers.
19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,028.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 146 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 330 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 720 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,102 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,661 people were 80+
94.28% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.04% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
91.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|74,590
3,640
1,244
581
|12,073
776
356
246
|847
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,873
11,323
2,929
515
3,128
1,504
2,366
83
|365
5,382
1,497
246
896
876
897
25
|27
236
55
14
43
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,769
1,748
9,168
4,509
398
1,622
974
89
|6,823
858
1,345
1,539
141
325
363
27
|242
7
42
51
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,763
3,913
424
625
1,143
536
407
260
|5,591
3,366
637
493
634
205
191
118
|207
130
23
17
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,313
5,456
1,252
961
1,919
|4,065
1,163
472
647
270
|461
138
48
29
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,615
1,651
4,459
1,010
555
|860
692
342
722
290
|105
39
41
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,182
2,146
3,261
1,517
443
1,281
|5,822
776
1,021
200
113
649
|593
68
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|247,031
|64,490
|4,028
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 371 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.