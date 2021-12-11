IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 371 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 311,521.

There are a total of 247,031 confirmed cases and 64,490 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 101,356 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 266,460 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,048,606 total doses have been administered. 872,788 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,306. Out of those cases, 26,599 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 432 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 59 new cases and three new deaths Thursday. There are 22 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 5 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 426 active cases and 387 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,971 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 177 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 135,490 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,864 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,711, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,307.

There are 13,526 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,109 cases among health care workers.

19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,028.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

146 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

330 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

720 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,102 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,661 people were 80+

94.28% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.04% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

91.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 74,590

3,640

1,244

581 12,073

776

356

246 847

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,873

11,323

2,929

515

3,128

1,504

2,366

83 365

5,382

1,497

246

896

876

897

25 27

236

55

14

43

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,769

1,748

9,168

4,509

398

1,622

974

89 6,823

858

1,345

1,539

141

325

363

27 242

7

42

51

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,763

3,913

424

625

1,143

536

407

260 5,591

3,366

637

493

634

205

191

118 207

130

23

17

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,313

5,456

1,252

961

1,919 4,065

1,163

472

647

270 461

138

48

29

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,615

1,651

4,459

1,010

555 860

692

342

722

290 105

39

41

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,182

2,146

3,261

1,517

443

1,281 5,822

776

1,021

200

113

649 593

68

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 247,031 64,490 4,028

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

