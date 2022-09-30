IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 495,873.
There are a total of 382,159 confirmed cases and 113,714 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 110,133 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 446,412 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,547,647 total doses have been administered. 957,595 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 27 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,041. Out of those cases, 41,292 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 551 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 119 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,046 cases.
The state said 32 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,198, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,063.
100,380 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,176.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 192 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 412 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 939 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,422 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,121 people were 80+
94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|125,449
6,944
2,404
815
|27,039
1,467
582
441
|1,075
71
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,050
18,006
4,252
772
3,971
2,325
3,030
126
|824
9,170
2,560
437
1,381
1,395
1,594
43
|32
305
67
15
55
60
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,694
2,854
13,405
6,509
673
2,333
1,652
115
|11,606
1,446
1,956
2,438
222
543
736
36
|293
9
55
66
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,570
6,368
596
843
1,389
737
611
346
|8,583
4,346
1,003
772
1,098
325
291
163
|264
167
33
20
30
17
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,568
8,041
1,723
1,808
2,518
|6,748
1,783
568
855
483
|633
193
67
42
79
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,411
2,468
6,778
1,433
859
|1,535
931
689
1,087
418
|156
57
53
36
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|55,770
2,865
4,719
2,068
616
1,646
|11,698
1,175
1,592
436
152
905
|710
82
89
53
16
58
|TOTAL
|382,159
|113,714
|5,176
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
