IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 372,442.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 42,070 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 292,409 confirmed cases and 80,033 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,300 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 371,847 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,237,634 total doses have been administered. 908,399 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 387 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 34,754. Out of those cases, 29,897 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 464 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 4,616 active cases and 417 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 8,383 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 215 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Ada County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 141,545 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 88,020 cases.
The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,749, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,490.
There are 14,047 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,361 cases among health care workers.
35,004 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,365.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 164 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 359 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 781 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,206 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,779 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|88,430
4,334
1,767
696
|14,711
839
407
268
|915
57
14
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,140
12,611
3,153
556
3,298
1,622
2,498
95
|619
6,034
1,617
298
950
957
1,016
26
|27
259
58
14
48
49
55
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|28,407
2,487
11,593
5,597
472
1,996
1,162
99
|9,872
1,321
1,737
2,068
166
453
462
30
|258
8
43
56
7
22
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|11,385
5,161
493
729
1,278
632
509
300
|7,256
3,987
884
662
869
243
232
134
|224
140
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|30,633
6,212
1,369
1,167
2,080
|4,970
1,287
492
692
294
|515
159
53
33
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,986
1,933
5,563
1,110
666
|1,171
764
492
941
355
|121
43
43
29
24
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|44,809
2,334
3,668
1,691
501
1,375
|7,243
876
1,134
257
126
720
|621
73
76
45
14
52
|TOTAL
|292,409
|80,033
|4,365
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
