IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 372,442.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 42,070 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 292,409 confirmed cases and 80,033 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,300 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 371,847 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,237,634 total doses have been administered. 908,399 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 387 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 34,754. Out of those cases, 29,897 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 464 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 4,616 active cases and 417 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 8,383 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 215 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Ada County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 141,545 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 88,020 cases.

The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,749, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,490.

There are 14,047 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,361 cases among health care workers.

35,004 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,365.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

164 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

359 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

781 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,206 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,779 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 88,430

4,334

1,767

696 14,711

839

407

268 915

57

14

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,140

12,611

3,153

556

3,298

1,622

2,498

95 619

6,034

1,617

298

950

957

1,016

26 27

259

58

14

48

49

55

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 28,407

2,487

11,593

5,597

472

1,996

1,162

99 9,872

1,321

1,737

2,068

166

453

462

30 258

8

43

56

7

22

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 11,385

5,161

493

729

1,278

632

509

300 7,256

3,987

884

662

869

243

232

134 224

140

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 30,633

6,212

1,369

1,167

2,080 4,970

1,287

492

692

294 515

159

53

33

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,986

1,933

5,563

1,110

666 1,171

764

492

941

355 121

43

43

29

24 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 44,809

2,334

3,668

1,691

501

1,375 7,243

876

1,134

257

126

720 621

73

76

45

14

52 TOTAL 292,409 80,033 4,365

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







